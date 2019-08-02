A CAR allegedly crashed into another car in the Acomb area of York and did not stop at the scene.
North Yorkshire Police said the collision happened at the junction of Thanet Road and West Thorpe at 11.10pm on July 27
It involved an unknown small blue car crashing into another car, the force said.
It added that the blue car then made off towards Leeside and lost most of its wing mirror in the incident.
A spokesperson for the force commented: “The driver of the other vehicle was left shaken at the scene but uninjured. The blue car failed to stop at the scene and therefore failed to exchange details and check on the welfare of the other driver
“We are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time and may have information to help police establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC41 Ellison, or email: 000041@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12190137360.
