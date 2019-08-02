A WOODEN bus shelter in York was on fire last night (August 1).

Fire crews from Huntington and York were called to this incident on Rowan Avenue, New Earswick, at about 11.20pm.

Crews used one hose reel jet to put out the fire.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause is believed to be accidental, from a dropped light.

Meanwhile, crews tackled a commercial bin on fire on Rawdon Avenue, Tang Hall, at about 3.55am this morning.

Crews used one hose reel jet to put out the flames.

The fire service spokesperson said the cause was deliberate and one youth was taken into custody by police.