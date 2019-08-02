A NORTH Yorkshire traffic constable has been hospitalised with a broken leg after being assaulted while dealing with an incident.

TC David Minto tweeted yesterday to say he sustained "complex fractures" to his fibula and tibia when he was assaulted in Boroughbridge during a nightshift.

He tweeted: "I attended an incident in Boroughbridge just after midnight today. It culminated in me lying on the road in horrendous pain after being assaulted.

"As you can see my injuries are not ideal. I have sustained complex fractures to both my fibula and tibia. I’ve had surgery today and now under orders to remain in bed."

He added that there are "months of rehabilitation ahead of me."

TC Minto thanked the surgeon and his team who operated on his leg.

Acting Inspector Paul Cording responded on Twitter by saying: "Not what you expect when you go to work. Wishing @TC174_NYP a speedy and full recovery. Huge thanks to the investigation hub at Harrogate who have worked all day on this and secured a charge from @cpsuk."

