HAXBY Road is closed between the junction with Wigginton Road and Haley's Terrace after a section of the carriageway collapsed.
Police say water is bubbling up out of the road near Haxby Road Primary School.
Drivers are being asked to use an alternative route down Huntington Road.
Yorkshire Water says some residents' water supply may be cut off as a result of the damage to the water main.
York friends, steer clear of Haxby Road, burst pipe causing chaos! pic.twitter.com/6IxdhfGKFj— Robert Kerry (@thisisrobkerry) August 1, 2019
#YO32 #HaxbyRoad Some customers may experience low pressure/no water due to a repair to a water main. Apologies for the disruption, updates to follow. Thank you ^TH— Yorkshire Water Help (@YWHelp) August 1, 2019