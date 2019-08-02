YORK’S Coppergate Centre has a new display of umbrellas which take inspiration from a new Vincent Van Gogh exhibition which has opened nearby.

The umbrellas in the shopping centre’s latest ‘brollywalk’ feature four Impressionist paintings by Van Gogh and Claude Monet.

“Taking inspiration from Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience which opened in York St Mary’s in early July, four paintings by Van Gogh and Monet will adorn the 36 umbrellas along Coppergate Walk to create a new look for the selfie hot-spot throughout August,” said centre manager Pippa Unwin.

“Looking up, visitors will see The Starry Night and Starry Night Over the Rhone alongside Monet’s Water Lilies from 1907 and Wild Poppies, creating an umbrella gallery in the sky.

“The Brollywalk in Coppergate has become a tourist attraction in its own right, with many visitors making a special trip to catch a photo or selfie of the umbrellas, and with so many people heading our way for the new Van Gogh exhibition, it made perfect sense to add a touch of fine art to this month’s display. “Whatever time of day you visit, and whatever the weather, for the next 30 days, you’ll know you only have to look up to see a starry night overhead!

“Wimbledon deckchairs on the central lawn now replaced by Van Gogh-themed deckchairs, providing a perfect haven for visitors whenever the sun shines. The lawn will host a summer live music spectacular on Saturday, August 24, when local artists will perform throughout the day, hosted by YO1 Radio.”

She added that another new addition to the square was a mobile street food unit, and Brollywalk would be renewed again for its final display at the end of August.