FIRST York has confirmed that one of its buses was involved in an accident with a child in York as police revealed that the casualty was a two-year-old boy.

The child was airlifted by Yorkshire Air Ambulance helicopter to Leeds General Infirmary after the accident, which happened near a bus stop in Peasholme Green yesterday afternoon.

The street and Stonebow were closed for 90 minutes by police, with the focus of attention by officials being a First bus near the stop.

First York head of Operations Robert Chesman said: "I can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in an incident yesterday in York.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the young child who has been injured and we are also supporting our bus driver, who was left shaken by the incident."

North Yorkshire Police said the injured child was a boy aged two, but could not say where he was from or comment on his condition in hospital, and nor could Leeds General Infirmary comment on this.

A force spokesman said no one had been arrested in connection with the accident, which was still under investigation.

He was unable to comment on the circumstances of the accident, which caused knock-on congestion across other parts of the city centre.