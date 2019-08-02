A NIGHTCLUB fined thousands of pounds for creating a fire safety risk “too awful to contemplate” will install new fire doors.

The owners of Kuda on Clifford Street have applied for planning permission to put in new fire escape doors on the Cumberland Street side of the venue.

A statement says: “The existing door is a plain, black painted non-original modern door, which will be replaced with a new bi-fold door.

“The new door will have a panelled design matching the adjacent door and will be painted black to match.

“These works are required to further improve the fire safety of the unit.”

On June 21 the nightclub owner, Deltic Group Ltd, was fined a total of £42,000 and ordered to pay £16,666 costs at Leeds Crown Court.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that on the night of the November 24 2017 there were more than 1,300 people in the club. The fire safety assessment said the number of customers should be limited to 645.

A spokesman for the fire service said most of the guests were young people who had been drinking alcohol and, if a fire broke out at the venue, there was a real risk that they would have become trapped in a burning building. Judge Geoffrey Marson, sentencing in June, said “a very dangerous situation had developed” and “had there been a fire, it is too awful to contemplate what might have happened”.