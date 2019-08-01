YORK-based short holiday specialist SuperBreak has ceased trading.

The company, based in Eboracum Way and with offices also in Manchester, has about 250 employees and specialised in city breaks both in the UK and overseas.

It tweeted: “Regrettably SuperBreak has ceased trading from 1.8.19. A Notice of Intention to Appoint an Administrator has been filed.”

One source said an office-full of staff had been laid off and 50 or more ‘very upset looking staff’ had been seen making their way out of the York offices this afternoon.

Its parent company Malvern Group said it continued to invite bids for the business and its assets, and the appointment of an administrator is expected tomorrow.

Malvern Group said its management team had recently appointed advisors from KPMG to undertake an accelerated sales process to ensure further investment, and had engaged with its principal bankers to secure interim funding.

“Unfortunately, given the short timeframe enabled by our cash position and despite interest from potential purchasers, we have been unable to secure bank support or a sale of the business,” it said.

“As a result, Late Rooms Ltd (t/a LateRooms.com), Superbreak Mini-Holidays Ltd (t/a Super Break) and Malvern Travel Technology Limited are unable to continue on a solvent basis and have ceased trading.

“The senior team at Malvern Group have worked tirelessly to look at all available options to protect our employees, customers, trade partners and suppliers, whilst simultaneously working with regulatory bodies… to ensure minimum disruption to our customers in the event that the business could not continue.”

SuperBreak staff, in happier times, winning The Press Business Awards Tourism and Hospitality Business of the Year title in 2014

SuperBreak was a member of ABTA, which said its immediate aim was to help customers navigate through the process of either continuing with their holiday arrangements if they are away, or, for those yet to travel, recovering their money or rebooking their travel arrangements.

“The vast majority of holidaymakers’ arrangements will be covered through one of a number of different types of financial protection,” it said.

“The majority of holidaymakers’ package bookings are covered by ABTA financial protection, while a significant proportion of other arrangements are covered by other types of protection including ATOL and credit card arrangements, depending on the type of booking.

“These customers will either be entitled to a refund, or, if they’ve booked through another travel company, they should contact them to discuss options which may include continuing with their booking, re-booking or alternative arrangements.

“Customers who are currently on holiday on ABTA-protected packages (rail or other non-flight packages) should be able to continue with their trip as planned, but can contact ABTA if they encounter any difficulties with arrangements.

“Customers who are on holiday on ATOL-protected packages (flight-based packages) should be able to continue with their trip as planned but if they encounter any difficulties should contact the CAA.”

SuperBreak was founded in 1983 and has operated out of York since 1990. It merged with Holidaybreak in 1995.

The Press reported in 2016 that it had been sold to a newly-formed company for £9.25 million in a deal involving a goodwill write-off of more than £70 million.

SuperBreak’s Indian parent company Cox & Kings (C&K) had sold its York business alongside its Laterooms.com venture to a new company, in which it had acquired a 49 per cent stake in a separate £6.37 million deal.

SuperBreak, which employed 150 people at its head office in Eboracum Way at that time, won the Tourism and Hospitality Business of the Year title at The Press Business Awards in 2014.

The Press said then that the York-based contact centre was open 364 days a year and handled in excess of 10,000 calls a week.