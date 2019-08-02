A CONSERVATION watchdog is to launch a major consultation with residents and commuters on how York should tackle its transport problems.

York Civic Trust says it is partnering with York Environment Forum and York Bus Forum, with feedback to be fed into a new City of York Council Local Transport Plan.

A spokesman said the first stage of the consultation would be a postal and online survey of residents and people commuting into York, together with face to face interviews with city centre visitors.

“A Citizens’ Transport Forum will also be set up to discuss and review the implications of the responses,” he said.

“York-based Qa Research has been appointed to lead on the consultation exercise, which will start in September.”

He said funding for the consultation had been received from The National Lottery Community Fund, the Rees Jeffreys Road Fund and York BID (Business Improvement District.)

He said the trust had launched its own new transport policy which sought to enhance quality of life, social justice and economic vitality, with an immediate focus on current problems of congestion, air pollution and climate change.

“Key principles include improvements to public transport, the enhancement of walking and cycling routes, better use of existing road space, looking into other methods of mass transport, reducing freight vehicles on certain journeys and the support for sustainable transport policies for new developments,” he said.

“It also urges an increase in electric car charging facilities, improved park and ride facilities and better use and priorities for the existing road network.”

Professor Tony May, chair of the trust’s dedicated Transport Advisory Group, which drafted the new policy, said a more sustainable transport system and policy was essential for quality of life and to support growth.

“Our aim is that our new Transport policy and our impending consultation will help to shape the Council’s Local Transport Plan and policies over coming years,” he added, urging as many people as possible to take part in the consultation.

The council’s executive member for transport, Cllr Andy D’Agorne, backs the initiative and said residents will also receive a transport survey in October. He added: “We welcome all resident feedback and opportunities to discuss ways to improve York’s transport.”

“We will also be launching a sustainable travel consultation through the Autumn edition of ‘Our City’, delivered to all residents in early October.”