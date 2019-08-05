A DRINKER tried to drive from York to Newcastle in a dangerously damaged car after crashing into a taxi, a court heard.

Daniel Wright smelt of alcohol and refused to take a breath test when police stopped him on the A19 north of York at 4.10am on April 7, said Sarah Tyrer, prosecuting.

They were on the lookout for him because he had driven along St Leonard’s Place and stopped in the hatched area of the Gillygate Bootham junction.

A taxi driver heading for Gillygate from Bootham was unable to avoid hitting him at 3.50am, she said.

Wright initially got out of his Ford Focus which had “substantial” damage to its front, but then drove off without giving his details.

The taxi driver took his number and rang police, she told York Magistrates Court.

Wright told a probation officer he was in shock after the crash and had to pick up his son in Newcastle at 9.30am.

He had been drinking during the day and had “felt fine to drive”.

Wright, 33, of Inverness Road, Jarrow, pleaded guilty to using a vehicle in a dangerous condition, failure to stop after an accident and failure to take a breath test.

It was his second conviction for refusing a breath test in 10 years, and he has a previous conviction for drink driving.

He was banned from driving for 40 months and given a 12-month community order with 15 days’ rehabilitative activities and 120 hours’ unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and an £85 statutory surcharge.

Wright, who represented himself, claimed to a probation officer the taxi had smashed into his car. He said he had been suffering from minor anxiety and depression at the time and regretted his actions.