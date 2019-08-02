THE amount of money handed out to disabled residents to help them make their homes more accessible has more than doubled in the past 10 years.

City of York Council is spending more money on improving disabled people’s homes - from widening doors and installing ramps to fitting stairlifts or downstairs bathrooms.

Research revealed that the council handed out £2,029,575 in disabled facilities grants last year, helping 274 people.

Cllr Denise Craghill, executive member for housing, said: “Our commitment is to help as many people as possible to remain safe and independent at home for as long as they want to.

“Our housing adaptations team has worked very hard with residents to support them and to prevent, reduce and delay the need for them to move out of their own homes.”

In 2009 the council issued 144 disability grants, totalling £873,759. The number has increased nearly every year since then and topped £2m for the first time last year.

Cllr Craghill added: “We used an increase in national funding alongside the council’s own funding, to introduce a grant for lower-value work for people who have been assessed as needing an adaptation to their home.

“This complements other services including the YorWellbeing Falls Prevention scheme and the Handyperson Service which provide advice and practical help to support residents remaining in their homes.”

A Fulford family with two severely disabled children is just one of those to benefit from help from the local authority.

Martin and Lynda Sainty were awarded a £30,000 grant from the council and a £10,000 loan to help them adapt their house for their sons Finn and Joel, who share a bedroom.

Disability campaigner Hollie-Anne Brooks praised councils across the country for their use of the “life-changing” grants.

She said: “Small changes matter a great deal and something that may seem minor can have such an enriching impact on the life of a disabled person - both from an accessibility point of view but also in terms of their mental health.

“Though it’s great that the money is available when people need to access it, one of the major problems we currently have with the grant is awareness.”

“Although it’s positive to see that spending across councils on DFG’s generally seems to be increasing, it’s critical that the people who need it most are aware that these life-changing grants are available to them.”

For more information about the support available visit york.gov.uk.