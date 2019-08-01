YORKSHIRE Warriors turned to pedal power to celebrate Yorkshire Day and raise money to help veterans in need.
Personnel of 4th Battalion, The Yorkshire Regiment (4 YORKS), cycled 251 miles on static bikes today outside the York Army Museum in Tower Street.
They raised £216 through donations from passers-by and by selling cakes, and beat their target of 200 miles.
Event organiser Captain Lance Morris, Adjutant of the 4th Battalion, The Yorkshire Regiment, said: "Our hard-working Yorkshire Warriors cycled throughout the day, stopping for essential cake breaks. All funds raised from the day will go to The Yorkshire Regiment Benevolent Trust to support serving members and veterans of the Regiment in a time of need."
Major Pat Ralph, chairman of The Yorkshire Regiment Association, said the Trust primarily supported veterans in need, and stretched back to support personnel of antecedent regiments (Green Howards, Prince of Wales’s own Regiment of Yorkshire and The Duke of Wellington’s Regiment), and the current, amalgamated regiment."