A KNIFEMAN has threatened a woman in York and ordered her to give him her car before fleeing after a man came to her aid.
North Yorkshire Police said the attempted car-jacking happened around Chapelfields Road and Ridgeway in Acomb between 9.45pm and 10.15pm last Thursday.
"The suspect jumped onto the bonnet of the victim’s car when it had stopped at the junction," said a spokeswoman.
"The 22-year-old woman driver got out of the car and the suspect pulled out a knife and threatened her, telling her to give him her car or he would tell people she had run him over. A man driving a silver car came to her assistance and the suspect ran off along Ridgeway towards the direction of St Aiden’s Church.
"Although not physically injured, the woman was badly shaken by her ordeal."
She said officers were appealing to the man who came to her aid and his passenger, and anyone else in the area or with dash-cam footage, to phone 101 or email David.Marsden@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
The suspect was white, around 23-30 and 5ft, 7in, of skinny build with a thin face and clean shaven, with dark eyebrows.
Comments are closed on this article.