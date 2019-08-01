A POST office that closed without warning will reopen next month - in a slightly different location.

Ward Lib Dem councillor Stephen Fenton and York Outer MP Julian Sturdy were among those who wanted explanations when the post office at 61 Moorcroft Road, Woodthorpe, shut its doors in May.

The Lib Dems launched an online petition to have it reinstated.

Now the Post Office has announced it will provide its services again in Woodthorpe, a few doors down the road in McColls shop at 51 Moorcroft Road.

It is asking customers and others to give their views on the move.

Adam Williams, Post Office corporate account executive said: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

The new branch will be open from September 20 from 7.30am to 10pm seven days a week, according to the Post Office.

The sudden closure of the old post office on May 13 sparked widespread local anger.

Cllr Fenton said the closure particularly hit the elderly who depended on it for several services.

Comments can be made via www.postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 267349