RECRUITMENT experts from York will be hoping to help children achieve their potential when they join the runners at this weekend’s York Run for All 10k.

Claire Leaver, Katy Clarke and Jane Freakes are aiming to raise £750 for The Island charity, which helps disadvantaged and isolated children in York transform their mental, emotional and social well-being.

All three work for WorkwithYork and WorkwithSchools recruitment specialists which have adapted The Island as their charity of the year.

On Sunday they will join thousands of other runners on a circular course starting on Knavesmire and taking in Micklegate, York Minster and Cliffords Tower.

Claire said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the Island this year, they’re a fantastic charity who make a huge difference to the lives of young people in our local community.

“Our team are only too willing to get involved in any way they can, raising vital funds for the cause and as some of our team are keen runners, the 10k was the perfect opportunity.”

The Island’s mentoring services manager, Nigel Poulton, said:

“On behalf of The Island we are just so grateful for this support from WorkwithYork and WorkwithSchools as we seek to meet the very urgent needs across the city for children and young people.

“With the funds raised through this event we shall be able to support these children, unlock their potential and open up new opportunities for a more positive future.

“Thank you to all those who so kindly and generously running - we really appreciate it!”

The money will be spent on one to one mentoring.

To support WorkwithYork and WorkwithSchool’s fundraiser, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/The-Island-York-10k.