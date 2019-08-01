YORK’S best and worst performing GP surgeries - as voted for by patients - have been revealed.

The results of the annual NHS GP Patient Survey, which asks patients for their views on issues like how easy it is to make an appointment, how helpful receptionists are at their medical practice and how easy it is to use the surgery website, have been published.

And Unity Health - which has practices in Kimberlow Hill and Wenlock Terrace - was rated the worst for overall experience by residents.

Sixty per cent of patients rated the practice as good. This is a significant drop from the 2018 results, when 80 per cent rated their overall experience as good and the practice was still the worst ranked in York.

A spokesman for Unity Health said: “It is important to note that the national GP patient survey was completed by only 76 out of our 23,000 patients in January this year. This equates to just 0.3 per cent of our patients.

“We were pleased that, of these patients, 97 per cent said they felt their needs had been met during their last appointment and 95 per cent said they had confidence and trust in our staff.

“Our Patient Participation Group followed this up in June with a more comprehensive patient survey which attracted 959 responses.

“We will be considering the results of both surveys with our patient group and practice team and we will be making recommendations for immediate improvements.”

The surgery was put in special measures by the CQC in 2018 but was rated ‘good’ by the health watchdog at the start of this year.

In May 2018 problems with the practice’s new telephone system had left patients hanging on the phone for hours, while trying in vain to make an appointment. And the CCG said in February that the surgery still needed to continue improving the telephone system to improve access to appointments.

In the GP survey Stillington Surgery was the top rated practice - with 98 per cent of patients ranking the centre as good - followed by Helmsley Surgery at 96 per cent and Terrington Surgery and Elvington Medical Practice at 95 per cent.

The survey revealed that 83 per cent of people in York rated GP services as good.

Haxby Group Practice, which has 30,000 patients, was rated ninth out of the 26 GP surgeries in Vale of York CCG area.

A spokesman for the surgery thanked patients for taking part and said: “We know we need to improve in some areas but the survey highlights how we have made progress in many areas.”

The research includes data collected between January and April.

The list in full for Vale of York CCG surgeries:

1. Stillington Surgery - 98 per cent

2. Helmsley Surgery - 96 per cent

3. Terrington Surgery - 95 per cent

= Elvington Medical Practice - 95 per cent

5. Escrick Surgery - 94 per cent

= Kirkbymoorside Surgery - 94 per cent

7. East Parade Medical Practice - 92 per cent

8. Dalton Terrace Surgery - 91 per cent

9. Haxby Group Practice - 90 per cent

= Jorvik Gillygate Practice - 90 per cent

= Front Street Surgery - 90 per cent

12. Tadcaster Medical Practice - 89 per cent

= Pocklington Group Practice - 89 per cent

14. My Health Group - 88 per cent

15. Tollerton Surgery - 87 per cent

16. Posterngate Surgery - 86 per cent

17. South Milford Surgery - 85 per cent

= Pickering Medical Practice - 85 per cent

= Sherburn Group Practice - 85 per cent

20. The Old School Medical Practice - 84 per cent

21. Scott Road Medical Centre - 82 per cent

22. Millfield Surgery - 80 per cent

23. York Medical Group - 78 per cent

24. Priory Medical Group - 77 per cent

25. Beech Tree Surgery - 71 per cent

26. Unity Health - 60 per cent