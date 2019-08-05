A SHOPLIFTER with a brain injury is among two meat thieves banned from shops in York.

Both Rocky Gordon Parker, who was badly injured in a car crash last year, and Lee Paul Haigh have long records for theft.

Parker, 36, of Barkstone Avenue, Chapelfields, denied stealing meat worth £67.65 on April 6, laundry products worth £124 on April 8 and meat and laundry products worth £228.95 on April 20, all from the Co-op store on Beagle Ridge Drive, Foxwood, but was convicted at a trial. He admitted stealing meat worth £52.20 on June 22 from the Co-op store on Great North Way, Nether Poppleton and breaching a conditional discharge for assaulting a police officer.

He was ordered to pay £474.80 compensation to the Co-op, banned from both stores for 12 months and ordered to do 20 days' rehabilitative activities.

A probation report said Parker had difficulties with his memory and other problems following the crash that had left him with brain injuries.

As a result, he had failed to go to appointments with a rehabilitation agency which led to him losing his methadone prescription.

He wanted help in getting it back.

For him, Mark Partridge said he had relapsed to heroin and that had led to the most recent thefts.

Haigh, 46, of Rosemary Place, off Walmgate, stole £151.50 of meat and air fresheners from Morrisons's Foss Islands Road store on July 8 and breaching a conditional discharge imposed on June 18 for stealing meat worth £49.50 from Marks and Spencers on Lawrence Street on May 2.

He admitted all offences and was given a community order excluding him from Morrison's for 12 months. He had been banned from the Marks and Spencers store for a similar length of time in May. He was also ordered to pay a £90 statutory surcharge.

For him Craig Robertson said he had had financial difficulties because he was on benefits and had reverted to "type". In the past he had stolen frequently to fund his then heroin habit.

District judge Adrian Lower told Haigh he had to learn to live within his means.