THE Archbishop of York is leading a delegation to London to lobby for One Yorkshire.

John Grogan, Co-Chairman of the One Yorkshire Committee, has issued a statement along with his fellow co-chairman Lord Kirkhope of Harrogate, stressing the need for devolution.

In the statement they reveal that the Archbishop, Dr John Sentamu, will lead a delegation to London in October to lobby for One Yorkshire.

It says: “The One Yorkshire Committee has been created to campaign for the One Yorkshire Devolution Agreement proposed by council leaders of all parties from across the county. This would involve the election of a Mayor for Yorkshire supported by a cabinet of council leaders. The committee brings together business, trade union, academic and political leaders and has now met seven times. The committee has received a grant of £32,500 from the Joseph Rowntree Reform Trust Ltd to support its work and is launching a website today.

“The lack of progress on devolution is hurting the people of Yorkshire. The economic case presented to ministers shows that One Yorkshire devolution would result in a £30 billion boost to our economy - up to £5,400 extra growth per person, per year in the Yorkshire economy. Yorkshire’s potential can be achieved through building on the ‘Yorkshire’ brand, increasing inward investment, promoting exports, and improving transport and skills. However, this will only happen if we take back more control of our destiny from Whitehall.”

The statement says that a year on from the launch of One Yorkshire some progress has been made but a greater sense of urgency is needed.The Archbishop of York will lead a delegation to London on October 8 to seek meetings with the various political parties.

Mr Grogan said: “Yorkshire is losing out to Manchester, the West Midlands and Liverpool who all have Mayors banging the drum for their areas.

“As a general election begins to look ever more likely, Dr Sentamu will be leading a big effort to get all the political parties to commit themselves in their manifestos to democratic devolution of power for Yorkshire by 2022.”