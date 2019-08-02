A "THOROUGHLY dishonest" offender went from shop to shop as he used a stolen bank card's contactless facility, York Crown Court heard.

Andrew Ronald Rhodes, 29, initially didn't accept he had been dishonest.

But then he changed his mind because his partner is pregnant.

Heather Gilmore, prosecuting, told York Crown Court the card's owner lost it in Asda on March 16.

He realised what had happened when his bank sent him messages warning it had been used on several occasions

By then, Rhodes, 29, and another man had bought goods with it in Select in North Moor Road, Huntington, Londis in New Earswick, Happy Shopper in New Earswick and a Tesco store.

Rhodes initially suggested he would plead guilty to two charges when he appeared at York Magistrates Court at the start of the month, but didn't accept he had been dishonest.

He then chose to be tried by a judge and jury and his case was sent to York Crown Court.

When Judge Simon Hickey said he would suspend the prison sentence if he pleaded guilty, the 29-year-old said: "I've got a baby on the way so I will go with that option."

Rhodes, of Byland Avenue, York, admitted theft of the card and four charges of fraud.

"You were thoroughly dishonest," the judge told him. "You should have given the man's card back or given it to the supervisor in Asda."

He passed an eight-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition Rhodes does 10 days' rehabilitative activities.

A 26-year-old York man jointly charged with Rhodes was ordered to attend York Magistrates Court with him on July 2, but failed to do so and a warrant was issued for his arrest.