A SCHOOL boy is setting off on a gruelling bike ride today to raise funds to help his life-long friend who has a rare condition.

Will Cropper is taking on the 170-mile Ride of the Roses, from Morecambe to Bridlington, following weeks of training to improve his endurance, strength and fitness.

The 11-year-old will be accompanied by his dad David, a cycling coach and professional trainer. They are both members of Clifton Cycling Club.

It is a family affair for the Croppers, from Copmanthorpe, with Will’s mum Lucy and his sister Marianne lending support as caddies, with the nine-year-old joining them on the ride for short stretches.

They are raising funds for TSA, a charity that has been supporting Will’s friend Sam Dale, also 11.

On his fundraising page, Will wrote: “I am doing the Ride Of The Roses to raise money for my friend Sam who has Tuberous Sclerosis, a rare genetic condition. This means he has tumours on his major organs including his brain.

“He also has epilepsy and autism. Sam and I have been best friends since we were young.”

So impressed by Will’s efforts, Marianne has nominated him for a Community Pride award. “William is amazing because he is doing a massive adventure for his friend Sam to raise money for his charity,” said the Copmanthorpe Primary pupil. “He has worked hard over the last months trying to plan how to do the ride and has raised over £500.”

Lucy said they had reached their £500 target but hoped to raise more over the coming days.

They will be cycling more than 25 miles each day and sleeping in youth hostels. It will take them eight days including two rest days.

“David does ultra-marathons. I think that’s where Will has got his bug from,” said Lucy, adding: “Cycle Heaven, in Hospital Fields Road, are very kindly supporting the ride.”

The route takes in Settle, Pateley Bridge, Boroughbridge, York, Hutton Cranswick and Bridlington.

Piers Maffett, co-director of Cycle Heaven, said they had provided Will with a waterproof rucksack and jacket, and a pump and inner tubes, after hearing about his challenge.

He said he remembered seeing Will at a book event Cycle Heaven held about the late British professional cyclist Tom Simpson, adding: “Will was the only child there and was really interested and really engaged and asked the speaker sensible questions, and was genuinely interested.

“It was a pleasure to sponsor someone like that when we know it is meaningful. He is really keen on cycling and it is for a good cause.”