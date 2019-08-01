IT’S called a Tough Mudder - and the husband of late charity champion Dawn Watts certainly got muddy when he took part in the challenging obstacle race during a day of heavy rain.

Stuart Watts, and Dawn’s sons Jonny and Will, competed in the Yorkshire Tough Mudder near Skipton last Saturday.

They came face to face with ‘rolling hills, dark woodlands, deep bogs and thick, swamp-like mud,’ just as the heavens were opening over Yorkshire.

“It was a rather wet day but to be honest the weather didn’t make much of a difference to us,” said Stuart, of Copmanthorpe.

“We did it in a respectable three hours. It was just over eight miles and had 27 obstacles.”

The Watts have so far raised £270 for York Against Cancer, one of the charities that Dawn backed before her death last November, aged 53, after a courageous five-year battle against cancer.

The former York Hospital A&E nurse raised more than £37,500 for charities including York Against Cancer and St Leonard’s Hospice, after throwing herself into a fundraising drive following a diagnosis of breast cancer in 2013.

She was a finalist in the Charity Fundraiser of the year category of the 2016 York Community Pride Awards.

It was Jonny and Will’s idea for Stuart to join them in the Tough Mudder to give him a focus and ‘something healthy’ in Dawn’s memory.

Jonny said beforehand that her bravery could inspire them to get into shape and raise some money for a good cause in the process.

He said York Against Cancer provided vital support to families in York and North Yorkshire and funded pioneering cancer research.

*To support the Watts. go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jonnywatts