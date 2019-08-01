A NEW webcam giving a bird’s eye view of York railway station has gone live today.

The camera, fixed on top of Network Rail's rail operating centre, aims to give passengers an insight into how trains are performing.

It has been launched on Yorkshire Day just as LNER's Azumas begin operating on the line from York to London and Edinburgh.

The idea came about after an intrepid member of staff headed to the roof during the “beast from the East” in February last year to give people a glimpse of how trains were coping during the snow.

Now Railcam UK has put a permanent camera on top of the secure building - giving the same view without the need for rail staff to brave the elements on the roof.

Shelagh Strain said: “We know how popular insight like this into the running of the railway can be.

"I hope that people enjoy their bird’s eye view of the fantastic rail operation at York.”

Adrian Bradshaw, director of Railcam UK added: “We are over the moon to have had the chance to work with Network Rail on this project.

"The York Station camera provides a stunning view which we are sure anyone with an interest in the railway - or in York itself - will love."

*To see the webcam, go to http://www.railcam.uk/partners/NRYorkROC1.php