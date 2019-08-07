THE latest victim of a serial domestic abuser has spoken out in the hope of preventing other women suffering what she suffered.

Amelia, who asked us not to use her surname, said she will never fully recover from the emotional, psychological and physical abuse inflicted on her by Paul Thackray, 28.

"There were others before me and there will be others after me," she said. "He will find someone's weakness and use it.

"He will tell them what they want to hear, just like he told me: 'Everything will be all right.'

"But it wasn't and it never will be.

"What may the consequences be next time?

"That is what scares me. I could be sitting here in 18 months' time thinking 'why didn't she listen'."

Four years ago, the then Recorder of York, Judge Stephen Ashurst warned as he jailed Thackray for three years : "I regard you as someone at high risk of causing harm to others, particularly to intimate partners you may be associated with in the future."

He heard how Thackray had repeatedly hit his then girlfriend on the head, knowing she had had head surgery.

While on prison licence from that sentence, he moved in with another woman and didn't complete a course for domestic abusers as ordered by the Parole Board.

He was recalled to prison. But a month after leaving prison again, he started a relationship with Amelia and shortly afterwards moved into her York home.

"I did know what he had done," she said. "I thought he had changed. He promised me he had changed.

"He did seem genuine and nice. He wasn't a nasty person. I saw just a sensitive kind, caring person, and then it changed.

"Two months down the line it was violence.

"I still care for him and probably always will.

"I wish I could hate him, I really do."

York Crown Court heard last month how Thackray nearly throttled her and reduced her to a battered, penniless, terrified state.

She has suffered from mental health problems since she was 13.

"He used that," she said. "It was horrible. He knows when people are vulnerable. He knows."

Thackray had been working, but then became jobless and started living off her money. He started controlling her.

"He got me a present with my money," she said. "I could not leave the house, I could not contact anyone.

"I started pretending it wasn't happening.

"I was told I was a horrible person, I didn't care for anyone that matters.

"That was a lie. I am not a horrible person, he is. He should not be able to make any woman feel the way he did me."

Although she lost several friends, others stood by her and eventually, when his final attack put her in hospital, one persuaded her to call the police.

Now Thackray is serving a 33-month prison sentence, this time for offences against Amelia.

He has previous convictions for assaulting a fourth partner and his sister.

His barrister Kirsten Mercer told York Crown Court he was motivated to change his ways. She also said he was living with a friend and had no income because he had no job and wasn't claiming benefits.

It took Amelia four weeks to pluck up enough courage to walk around the city centre following the court case.

She said she now cannot trust people and cannot contemplate having another boyfriend.

But she is determined to conquer her fears and wants to help other victims of domestic abuse.

"I'm not going to let him win," she said.