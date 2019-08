A RAINBOW soars over York Minster as Yorkshire Day dawns ...and more rain looms.

The picture was taken from Lord Mayor's Walk by York architect Matthew Laverack at 6am today.

Forecasters say there should be sunny spells in York this afternoon, but there will also be scattered showers, which could be thundery and slow-moving.

Tomorrow will be mostly dry with some sunshine and a gentle breeze, but also a few showers.

The weekend should be mostly dry but with showers later on Sunday.