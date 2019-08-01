A propos deprived schooling (Poorer pupils falling behind, July 30): in 1939 I was evacuated to stay with grandparents in rural Aberdeenshire where I joined a junior class of some 20 children. Most were from the village but some walked miles from the glens.

One day we were joined by 30 or so ‘official’ evacuees from Scottish cities and the much-enlarged class had to move to the village hall where we sat on the floor to be taught by the usual lady teacher.