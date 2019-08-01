Ideologues have kidnapped British democracy and are happily destroying our nation and its reputation in pursuit of their obsessions. On the Tory right, a clique is content to ‘protect’ democracy by subverting it in an election where only 150,000, including partisan 15-year-olds, are allowed to choose a Prime Minister.

Having once boasted how easy it would be to reach a deal with the rest of the EU, these extremists have retreated into a Dad’s Army world where jumping off cliffs with your medals on your chest is now patriotic duty, any pretence of respecting parliamentary democracy abandoned.