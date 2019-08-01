A YORK woman accused of laundering approximately £1billion is among 11 fugitives still on the run following a campaign across Europe which has brought 84 offenders to justice.

Holidaymakers heading to Spain are being urged to look out for Sarah Panitzke, aged 45, of Fulford, who is wanted by HMRC for fraud.

She is accused of laundering approximately £1bn for a crime group involved in VAT fraud, said the National Crime Agency.

"To carry out the alleged frauds, she travelled extensively to places including Dubai, Spain and Andorra," said a spokesman.

"She absconded in May 2013 before her trial finished.

"Eighteen members of her crime group received sentences totalling 135 years."

He said Panitzke had a Yorkshire accent and was about 5ft 5in tall.

He said the agency and the charity Crimestoppers were urging the public to help the agency catch her and 10 other fugitives, all of whom had connections to Spain but may have moved around over the years and would be using false identities.

"We are re-releasing their details as millions of Brits are enjoying their summer holidays abroad," he said.

Andy Cooke-Welling, of the NCA’s International Crime Bureau, said: “Operation Captura has been a resounding success but we are still hunting the remaining fugitives on our list and will not stop.

“We urge holidaymakers and expats in Spain and elsewhere across Europe to keep their eyes and ears open this summer.

“There may also be people in the UK with vital information on their whereabouts, and we would urge them to get in touch. Having the public’s attention focused on them makes it so much harder to hide.”

Mark Hallas, Chief Executive at Crimestoppers charity, said: “Members of the public are one of our greatest weapons in the fight against crime. Once again we are asking the public to help track down most wanted individuals who are sought in connection with some violent, sexual and highly organised crimes.

“We’ve always had an overwhelming response to this campaign, to date 84 offenders have been caught across Europe.

“You can view all the appeals on the most wanted section of Crimestoppers website and if you know anything about the individuals please contact the Crimestoppers charity.

“No one will ever know who you are, not even us.”

Also on the list is alleged murderer Allan Foster, 43, who has been on the run since May 2006 when David Rice was shot dead as he sat in his car in South Shields, Tyne and Wear.

In June, Christopher Guest More Jr, 41, became the latest fugitive to be arrested and returned to the UK after being on the run for 16 years.

The NCA works closely with Crimestoppers, the Spanish authorities, UK law enforcement agencies and the British Embassy in Madrid as part of the Operation Captura campaign.

"We have seen 84 fugitives returned to the UK out of 96 publicised cases," said the spokesman. "One case has been dropped."

*Anyone with information about the whereabouts of a fugitive should can contact Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously at crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111. If sighted, the public are advised not to approach any of the fugitives but to contact the police immediately.