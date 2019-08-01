The CPS has dropped the case against a woman accused of endangering aircraft over the centre of York.
Lisa Marie Allen, 30, of Walmgate, York, was jointly charged with Ian Simon Barker, following an incident in which a laser was allegedly shone at a police helicopter from Ouse Bridge last September.
The prosecution alleged Ms Allen handed Barker, 47, of no fixed address, the laser pen which he then shone at the helicopter.
But on the day she was due to stand trial at York Crown Court, the CPS dropped the case on the grounds of insufficient evidence and she was formally acquitted.
Mr Barker died after he was charged and before the case reached York Crown Court.
An inquest will be held into the circumstances of his death.
