A fire has broken out at a Chinese takeaway shortly before it was due to open to the public for the evening.
Firefighters from York and Acomb are tackling the blaze at the Rainbow House restaurant on Bishopthorpe Road, York.
A crowd has gathered outside the building, and traffic has backed up across Skeldergate.
A firefighter spokesman said they were tackling an oil fryer fire.
The takeaway was due to open for business at 5.30pm.
The fire brigade answered a 999 call shortly after 5pm.
The restaurant is part of the Bishy Road parade of shops on the right-hand side of the street facing towards the city centre.
@yorkpress rainbow house takeaway on Bishopthorpe Road on fire. pic.twitter.com/bRwEwr9YrL— James Turnbull (@jamestbl) July 31, 2019
