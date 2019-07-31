A NEW mental health clinic in York could specialise in treating men with eating disorders.

Plans to build an inpatient unit at The Retreat in Heslington Road would mean the hospital could provide healthcare services for patients with serious mental health issues in the city.

But Cllr Carol Runciman told a City of York Council meeting that it would focus particularly on men suffering from eating disorders - which she said was an under-resourced area in health services.

The Schoen Clinic is planning to take over some services at The Retreat, as well as building a new hospital at the site.

Michele Paley, director of mental health services at the organisation, said: “We have worked closely with local mental health bodies and stakeholders to ensure our plans complement existing services, and are exploring options including a specialised men’s mental health service.

“Schoen Clinic York is progressing plans for a £13m investment in a new 46 bed state-of-the-art facility to treat mental health patients at The Retreat.

“This proposed facility meets a unique healthcare need, treating patients with complex mental health diagnoses associated with eating and personality disorders, and would serve mainly local residents."

He added that a planning application for the hospital would be submitted soon.

If all goes to plan, the building is expected to open in late 2021 and will employ 150 staff.

Another new mental health hospital - to be named Foss Park Hospital - is currently being built in Haxby Road.

Cllr Runciman reassured members of the health committee at a meeting on Tuesday that the new clinic at The Retreat will offer different services.

She said: “I wanted to make sure they weren’t duplicating what Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys Foundation NHS Trust are doing on the Foss Park site and I was reassured to hear that they were in touch with them.

“I’ve emphasised very clearly that there mustn’t be competition - it must be complementary.”

Work on the 72-bed Foss Park Hospital is due to be completed in April 2020.