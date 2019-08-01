A YORK care home has been placed in special measures following a damning inspection report by a watchdog.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) concluded that The Lodge, a care home in Heslington for up to 30 people with dementia-related conditions, was ‘inadequate.’

Its report said the home had:

*Ineffective infection control measures

* Bedrooms and communal areas which were unclean and presented an unpleasant smell.

*Some equipment which was either broken or unfit for purpose

*Staff whose morale was low and who felt unsupported

It also said residents sat for extended periods in a communal area without any engagement from staff.

It said: “People were not receiving a service that provided them with safe,effective, compassionate and high-quality care.

“Care and support were not tailored to meet people’s specific needs. Care plans and risk assessments were not personalised. “Information generated from an electronic system did not contain personal information about people.

“Relatives told us they didn’t feel staff had the understanding to support the needs of people.”

The report said some staff were kind and caring but other staff prioritised their own needs over the needs of residents.

“People were not treated with compassion and there were breaches of dignity; staff caring attitudes had significant shortfalls.People remained in clothes they had spilt food down and were not supported to change.”

The report said the home had been rated as ‘requiring improvement’ for its last three consecutive inspections.

It said special measures now meant the CQC would keep it under review and, ‘if we do not propose to cancel the provider’s registration, we will re-inspect within 6 months to check for significant improvements.’

It warned: “If not enough improvement is made within this timeframe so that there is still a rating of inadequate for any key question or overall, we will take action in line with our enforcement procedures to begin the process of preventing the provider from operating this service.”

Steven Davis, business development director for the home, said the report had been ‘very disappointing’ but massive improvements had already been made since the CQC’s inspection in March.

“It’s a very different home now,” he said. “It’s a beautiful home in a beautiful setting and we are really passionate about providing high quality care for our residents.

“A new home manager starts at the end of the month and we are looking forward to a fresh inspection by the CQC.”