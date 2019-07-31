A BUS driver who defied medics by learning to walk again following a life-changing crash features on the small screen next week.

Aaron Hill was told he would be bed bound for a year after his car skidded in wet weather and careered into a ditch.

The 22-year-old who works for Reliance Motors in Sutton-on-the-Forest was heading to work in his vintage jaguar when the incident happened in York Road.

The impact of the crash immediately shattered both his thighs and trapped both of his legs and emergency service personnel had to work against the clock to extract him, in fear that he would lose both his legs.

Both of the Yorkshire Air Ambulances were deployed, including a team of specialist medics.

Aaron’s story will feature in an episode of Helicopter ER, which follows the life-saving work of Yorkshire Air Ambulance, on Really, UKTV, at 9pm on Monday.

After being trapped for several hours and freed by the fire service, Aaron was flown to Leeds General Infirmary.

Tests revealed Aaron had broken his thigh bone, a vertebrae in his spine and sustained neck and skull fractures. Doctors worked to save Aaron’s foot, but unfortunately it had to be amputated.

“I was told that I wouldn’t be able to get out of bed for a year due to my complex and comprehensive injuries,” said Aaron.

But he has now learned to walk agan, and is focusing on returning to work as a bus driver.

Speaking of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Aaron said: “Easingwold was part of my bus route and I used to see bucket collections for the YAA and spare the change from my lunch. Little did I know that I would need them in the near future.”

The episode also features a boy and father who suffered carbon monoxide poisoning on a power boat, a cyclist knocked down by a Volvo and a patient who suffered a heart attack after ignoring symptoms.

Helicopter ER is made by York-based Air Television who have won five Royal Television Society awards for the

Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) serves five million people across Yorkshire and carries out more than 1,500 missions every year. The charity operates two, state-of-the-art Airbus H145 helicopters and needs to raise £12,000 every day to keep saving lives.