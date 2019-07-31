A YOUNG child has been airlifted to hospital after being injured in an accident with a bus in York city centre.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said the child was taken by the Yorkshire Air Ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary with unknown injuries after the accident.

It said it had received reports that the child had been involved in a collision with a bus and the collision happened at a bus stop in Peasholme Green at just before 2.30pm today.

A First bus could be seen at the stop as police carried out an investigation.

Both Peasholme Green and Stonebow were closed to traffic for 90 minutes after the accident, with the closure causing knock-on congestion in other city centre streets such as Walmgate.

The air ambulance helicopter landed in the Hungate development site.

North Yorkshire Police said officers were called at 2.35pm to a report of a collision between a child and a vehicle in the Peasholme Green area.

It said the air ambulance was requested and the roads were closed to allow emergency services to attend.

A force spokeswoman was unable to give the age or sex of the child.

Peasholme Green CLOSED in both directions near St Saviour's Place due to an accident. — York Travel (@york_travel) July 31, 2019