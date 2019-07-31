FLOWERBEDS have been transformed outside a row of shops in York’s Walmgate to make the area more inviting for shoppers and staff.

The refurbishment was a joint project between Walmgate Community Association, ward councillor Fiona Fitzpatrick, shopkeepers and York BID (Business Improvement District).

Cllr Fitzpatrick said that as a ward councillor and local resident, she had worked closely with the association on an idea to tidy up the flowerbeds.

“Bringing together support from York BID, local residents, shopkeepers and advice from a landscape gardener, we have transformed the beds into an attractive addition to the local area,” she said.

“Volunteers from Network Rail and Good Gym have painted the surrounding fencing. The flowerbeds will be maintained by the association, assisted by staff in the nearby shops who all have new watering cans at the ready.”

Association chair Simon Perry said the area outside the shops had looked very run down and the association had wanted to make it more appealing for shoppers and staff, adding:”It’s great to be working with residents, Cllr Fitzpatrick, the council, BID, Good Gym and Network Rail to improve things.”

Chris Bush, business manager at York BID, said it was aware of the positive impact that flowers and plants could have on people’s perception and experience of a place and had invested in a number of projects to bring floral displays and planting into the city centre.

“We are pleased to support the association in this project to improve the look and feel of the space. We are hoping the newly refurbished flowerbeds will encourage people to dwell and visit businesses along the street as well as deter anti-social behaviour.”