A WOMAN from Selby is in the running to become the UK’s ‘hottest vegan over 50’.

North Yorkshire mum, Louise Hird, 52, is one of 12 finalists in the running for the inaugural UK and Ireland Hottest Vegan Over 50 Competition run by animal rights charity PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

Louise, who is a full-time carer for her daughter who has epilepsy, has beaten numerous other entrants from across the country to secure a top spot on the list.

A long-time vegetarian and friend to animals, Louise said she went vegan five years ago and speaks up for animals at every opportunity she gets.

Elisa Allen is the PETA director.

She said: “Louise is a dedicated, compassionate, lifelong hero for animals.

“All the finalists of PETA’s Hottest Vegan Over 50 Competition are true testaments to the vitality and joy that come from vegan eating.

“In addition to sparing the lives of nearly 200 animals every year, people who go vegan could very well be extending their own lives, too, as vegans are less prone to suffering from heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and obesity and are, on average, fitter and trimmers than meat-eaters are.”

The winner will receive a complimentary one-night stay for two people in the world’s first all-vegan hotel suite, inside the five-star Hilton London Bankside Hotel.

This year’s winner will be chosen based on several factors, including the enthusiasm they demonstrate in promoting a vegan lifestyle, PETA’s assessment of their attractiveness, PETA’s assessment of how interesting their story will be to media and the public, and the number of votes they receive in the public voting round.

The overall winner will be announced by August 12.

To vote for Louise click here.