SENIOR academics from the University of York have warned that a ‘two-child’ benefits limit is causing unprecedented cuts to the living standards of the poorest children in Britain.

The professors and lecturers say the Government policy is substantially reducing support through tax credits and universal credit for low-income families with a third or subsequent child born since April 2017.

They have signed a letter to The Times claiming the limit broke a fundamental link between need and provision of minimum support. “It implies that some children, by virtue of their birth order, are less deserving of support,” it said.

“It leaves affected families £50 a week worse off and will push 300,000 more children into poverty by 2024.”

They claimed the policy was affecting children now, with families reporting struggling to pay for basic living costs and being forced into debt, and children missing out on healthy food and activities.

They said children pushed further into poverty would be likely to do less well at school.

They said: “It is quite simply one of the most damaging changes to the social security system ever.

“The two-child limit should be abolished before it harms more children.”

The York signatories, many of them experts in social policy and social work, included Prof Jonathan Bradshaw, Prof Nina Biehal, Dr Kate Brown, Dr Kevin Caraher, Dr Marilyn Crawshaw, Prof Caroline Glendinning, Nicola Howard, Dr Hannah Jobling, Dr Antonia Keung, Prof Charlie Lloyd, Jennifer McNally, Dr Ruth Patrick, Dr Madeleine Power, Dr Enrico Reuter, Prof Christine Skinner, Polly Sykes, Prof Rebecca Tunstall and Dr Alison Wallace.

A Government spokesman said the policy ‘ensured fairness’ by asking families receiving benefits to face the same financial choices as families supporting themselves solely through work.

“Safeguards are in place and we’ve made changes this year to make the policy fairer,” he said, adding that entitlement to Child Benefit continued to be available for any number of children, plus an additional element in Child Tax Credit or Universal Credit for any disabled children, and additional help for eligible childcare costs through Working Tax Credit and Universal Credit was also available regardless of the total number of children.