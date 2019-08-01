HUNDREDS of sausage dogs are set to arrive in York for a pop up puppy event.
The Pup Up Cafe is coming to the city for the first time - and has already proven so popular that organisers are hoping to break world records at the meet up.
More than 100 dachshund owners and fans have registered for the event, which takes place on September 22 at Revolution bar. It will feature ball pits for dogs to play in, trade stands, refreshments, photo booths and competitions.
Marcus Ackford, from Pup Up Cafe, said the team will be hoping to get a world record at the event for the most ‘puppuccinos’ served in two minutes.
He said organisers were keen to come to Yorkshire because “the people are lovely and the dogs are well behaved”.
“Everyone seems to enjoy it,” he said. “It’s nice to get all the dachshunds together because they do act differently. They can be shy but some owners come away and say their shy dog has completely come out of their shell.”
Visit pupup.cafe for information.