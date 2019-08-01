TEDDY bears are invited to a special event at Helmlsey Walled Garden at the weekend.

The garden is hosting a teddy bears’ picnic on Sunday, August 4, starting at 10am, with the last admission at 4pm.

Wendy Rushton, one of the organisers, said:

“Treat your teddy to a ride on the fabulous zipwire for teddies only, courtesy of GoApe.

“There will be a raffle with great prizes, face painting, glitter tattoos, craft activities for children, and a storyteller, teddy bear trail, cake stall, feed the chickens and, of course, the beautiful garden

itself.”

Entry is £5 per adult but free to children and holders of a residents or Friends of the Garden pass.

Refreshments will be available at the Vineyard Café, adjacent to the garden.