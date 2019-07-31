A PLUCKY group of novice cyclists from around York have completed a gruelling 160-mile bike ride and raised thousands of pounds for charity in to the bargain.

Jess Walsh-Banks, a British Cycling-trained volunteer lead rider, took 11 novice women from around Stamford Bridge under her wing and got them in shape for the four-day charity ride around the North York Moors and coast.

The team called Jess their mother hen and they were then promptly christened Jess’s Chicks On Tour.

The riders conquered 11,000 feet of hill climbing around Scarborough, Whitby and Hutton-le-Hole and raised an impressive £2,660 for local charity York Against Cancer.

The money came from the cyclists’ JustGiving page, but also from hotel staff, cafés and members of the public that they met along the way.

Jess and two of the team, Kate Mallender and Alison Holmes, presented the money to York Against Cancer’s general manager, Julie Russell.

Kate said: “All of us have been touched by cancer in some way.

“We all know someone who has been affected by it, so it is a cause close to our hearts.

“We were exhausted but exhilarated at the end of the four days – what an experience it was!”

Julie said: “The ‘chicks’ did brilliantly.

“Without the kindness and determination of people like these we couldn’t provide our services, and we think they’re amazing.”

The team is not resting on its laurels.

The women have been out and about regularly since their adventure, and Jess is already plotting a new challenge to set her chicks next year.

York Against Cancer provides care and support for patients and their families in York and North Yorkshire. They fund pioneering cancer research and provide cancer awareness education funded by fundraising and donations.