I agree with Ruth Davidson, the Scottish Conservative Leader, when she says that none of the main pro-Brexit protagonists - Johnson, Gove, Farage, Fox - ever argued for a No Deal Brexit. In fact, they were all in agreement that it would cause massive economic damage. If anyone mentioned it as a possibility, their response was that it wouldn’t ever happen and was just another example of Project Fear!

The MPs trying to stop a No Deal Brexit are actually respecting the referendum result. It is Johnson and his associates, who repeatedly voted against Mrs May’s Withdrawal Agreement, who are not. If they had voted for Mrs May’s deal, the UK would have already left the EU.