I agree with Ruth Davidson, the Scottish Conservative Leader, when she says that none of the main pro-Brexit protagonists - Johnson, Gove, Farage, Fox - ever argued for a No Deal Brexit. In fact, they were all in agreement that it would cause massive economic damage. If anyone mentioned it as a possibility, their response was that it wouldn’t ever happen and was just another example of Project Fear!
The MPs trying to stop a No Deal Brexit are actually respecting the referendum result. It is Johnson and his associates, who repeatedly voted against Mrs May’s Withdrawal Agreement, who are not. If they had voted for Mrs May’s deal, the UK would have already left the EU.
I wonder what the result of the referendum would have been if the questions had been Remain in the EU or Leave with No Deal, the factual implications of that having been spelt out?
Every man is a piece of the continent
These famous lines by John Donne recently leaped off the page at me. Did he know something?
‘No man is an island,
Entire of itself,
Every man is a piece of the continent,
A part of the main.
If a clod be washed away by the sea,
Europe is the less...’
It’s EU resolve vs a resolute Boris
After many years of vacuous dithering by our self obsessed politicians, positivity is like a breath of fresh sea air.
I remain very uncertain of what comes next. But since Mrs Thatcher. no one else has had the bottle to say boo to Brussels. So we shall see how strong EU resolve is when faced by a resolute Boris. Maybe pragmatism will return to European domestic politics.
