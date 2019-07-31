Having just taken part in yet another round of consultation on Castle Gateway (and seeing yet more post it notes attached to pictures of the site) I was intrigued by the input of the Museums Trust and their plans for an extension, a riverside walkway accessible 24 hours a day plus a proposal to knock a hole in the listed wall running round the castle yard to enable a view to the Eye of York.

In this day of trying to encourage river awareness and safety it would not seem a sensible to have such a secluded pathway alongside the river for every hour that passes.