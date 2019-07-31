ALREADY it feels like a life sentence since the appointment of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister. At least for anyone who expects the Government to come up with believable, costed policies that will benefit the majority of Britons.

Last week was a whirlwind of ministerial appointments promoting many of the most right wing and dubious Conservative parliamentarians. At the weekend we were treated to a raft of extravagant promises designed for maximum media spin. £3.6bn for deprived communities here, 20,000 new police officers with the first tranche already in post by October there. Only the most gullible or bought-off observers believed a word of it.

So what are we to really expect from our new leader? Firstly, perhaps Mr Johnson should be honoured with his own philosophy, just as Tony Blair had Blairism. In his case, I propose we describe our PM’s eclectic, often contradictory and generally self-serving statements as Bojoism.

Bojoism is certainly a hard philosophy to pin down when it comes to details. Perhaps because the genius behind it knows only too well the devil is in the details.

Take several crucial national issues arising from a decade of austerity spawned by the Conservative-Lib Dem Coalition then David Cameron’s and Theresa May’s bungling Governments.

When it comes to our underfunded NHS, Mr Johnson has stayed almost entirely silent. True, a recording at a garden party during the campaign saw him describe the NHS as a “crowning glory” that he said was “not getting the kind of support and indeed the kind of changes and management that it needs".

How he would reform it remains a mystery. It says much about Bojoism that Mr Johnson has shared the story that Simon Stevens, the NHS chief executive, once helped him get elected president of the Oxford Union as a student, and together they would “sort things out”. Well, that’s alright then. Two posh chums together.

On Social Care, Mr Johnson has said, “We need to get everybody together to find a solution to this because it is a crisis in our country." Again, he chose not to explain how.

Although Mr Johnson has ruled out citizens paying for access to the NHS, it is notable he has not condemned the Department of Health and Social Care handing a record total of £9.2bn last year to private providers such as Virgin Care and the Priory mental health group, an increase of 14% gleefully trousered by profit-hungry healthcare companies

As for tax pledges, Mr Johnson has outlined plans for a £20 billion income tax cut that would help the three million highest earners by lifting the threshold at which the 40p upper rate kicks in from £50,000 to £80,000. Beyond that, all is vague, including “plans” to cut business rates and corporation tax, as well as tax for low earners. How we could pay for increased public services with reduced taxation is not mentioned, especially as all the signs show the UK economy is moving towards recession.

The same can be said for Johnson’s much-trumpeted “tough” approach to Brexit, including his pledge to implement a No Deal Brexit if the EU fail to be swayed by his combination of bluster and aristocratic “charm” at the negotiating table. As indeed, everyone who actually listens to the EU knows they must be. Yet to play with No Deal is to risk economic disaster and fuel dangerous right-wing extremism.

Housing, education, tackling climate change and improving our cities’ poisonous air quality, let alone dealing with the underfunding of ageing transport and infrastructure neglected for decades by successive Governments – all suffer from a crippling lack of detail, planning and ambition.

Here is my personal prediction about Bojoism and its founding father. In the autumn the Conservative Party will finally fall apart over its Brexit division and the British people will, at long last, be offered a choice between more austerity or progressive public policies. At that point, expect a race to the bottom between the Tories and Farage’s Brexit Party. Including numerous unbudgeted spending “pledges”. When it comes, let us pray ordinary people vote in their own interests rather than those of the millionaire class Johnson and Farage truly represent.