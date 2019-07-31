MORE than 4,000 students' data has been accessed after the University of York was hit by a data hack.
A spokesman for the university says the breach was 'malicious' and led to the administrative records of 88 students being directly accessed - with the hackers able to view some private information.
But no financial or other sensitive data was downloaded.
The university is contacting the 88 students affected.
A further 4,400 students' basic data was also accessed.
Police are investigating the hack and the breach has been reported to the Information Commissioner’s Office.
Anyone with concerns should email itsupport@york.ac.uk.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment