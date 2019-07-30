A MAN has approached a four-year-old boy and tried to grab him.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened shortly before 4pm today when a man approached the child in front of his house in the Middle Deepdale area of Eastfield, Scarborough, and attempted to grab him.

"After being disturbed by the boy’s father, the man jumped into the back seat of a dark blue estate vehicle being driven by another person and they sped off," said a force spokesman.

"The man is described as white, late 30s, of slim build, approx. 6ft 1ins tall and was wearing a white t-shirt, grey shorts.

"Officers are appealing for anyone with information or CCTV of dash-cam footage taken in the area at the time to come forward.

"Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room quoting job number NYP-30072019-0332."