FLASH flooding following torrential rain have caused a bridge to collapse and stranded motorists in parts of North Yorkshire.

A bridge has collapsed on moorland near Leyburn and police officers and mountain rescuers have been trying to come to the aid of motorists stranded by floodwater.

Acting Inspector Paul Cording tweeted a picture of the partial collapse of the B6270 road between Downhome and Grinton, near Reeth in Wensleydale, after being eroded by flash flooding.

He said there were 'incredibly fast flowing and dangerous conditions' in Grinton, where an image by TC Grey showed Cogden Beck thundering into a small stone bridge.

Another police officer has tweeted: "The conditions out in Richmondshire at the moment are unreal! Please, please, please avoid the area. Do not attempt to drive through flood water. DO NOT IGNORE ROAD CLOSED SIGNAGE."

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said it had received ‘lots of reports of flash flooding around Leyburn and Reeth,’ and heavy hail was reported to have fallen in Ripon.

It added:"We've had a couple calls about vehicles stuck in floodwater on the B6270, Ellerton Abbey and at Whipperdale Bank, Stainton."

A woman tweeted earlier that she had just driven from Harrogate to York on the A59 through the thunderstorms and it was her ‘worst journey ever...so scary.’

Meanwhile, North Yorkshire Police’s control room tweeted that a 999 call had been received ‘from a concerned member of the public regarding the weather situation.'

The tweet continued: “They believed Armageddon was taking place. Reassurance given that it was just a thunder storm. Although, having just started a late shift, we can but hope!”