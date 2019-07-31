POLICE have urged people to call them if they see hen parties in York city centre wearing clothes displaying offensive slogans.

Police Constable John Armstrong said it was possible a public order offence was being committed if the wording was offensive.

His comments came after a mother, Margaret Webster, from Copmanthorpe, contacted The Press at the weekend to complain about ‘sexually explicit and offensives’ slogans she saw on the vest tops of a large party of women while she was in Stonegate at 1.15pm on Saturday with a friend and their two young daughters.

She said: “My friend and her daughter are not local and were visiting York as tourists, and were shocked and disgusted. I was appalled and embarrassed.”

She said she believed York should make it clear such behaviour and dress was unacceptable, adding: "They should not be allowed in any bars/restaurants and should be charged with a public order/indecency offences.”

Scores of readers commented online, many in support. One said they never shopped in York now because they hated running into drunk hen parties staggering through the streets.

PC Armstrong, who oversees alcohol related anti-social behaviour in the centre, said words and slogans were not in themselves an offence. “However, dependent on where the person is and what the slogans are saying, it’s possible that a public order offence could be committed if the wording is offensive,” he said.

“We understand that the exuberant and loud behaviour of groups and individuals in the city centre can be seen as intimidating and police would always take the relevant course of action to deal with it.

“This may range from informal methods of disposal, such as asking a person to remove an offending item from view or dispersing a person away from the city centre for the evening. However, if this approach fails and the disorderly conduct continues, then criminal proceedings may be necessary.”

He said if people witnessed offensive behaviour, they should phone 101, so police could give an appropriate response.