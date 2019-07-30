TWO men have been jailed after their competitive driving on a public road ended with the death of two teenagers in a car crash.

Luke Ridley, 24, is today starting an 11-year sentence. He was driving the Volkswagen Bora in which deceased teenagers George Thomas Turner, of Sowerby near Thirsk and Mason Pearson, of Thirsk were passengers. Both were 17 years old.

Two other passengers aged 18 and 17 in the Bora were taken to hospital in a critical condition after it crashed into a Ford Focus on March 7, 2018, on the A61 between Busby Stoop and Carlton Miniott near Thirsk.

Ridley from Thirsk had been "racing and driving competitively" with William Corser, also of Thirsk, driving a Vauxhall Corsa immediately before the crash, a North Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

The Bora was in a dangerous condition according to police.

Traffic policeman Mark Patterson of North Yorkshire Police tweeted: "This was an horrific scene to attend,particularly when the parents of one casualty arrived and we had to break the news to them that their son would not be coming home."

Watch footage of the Bora and Corsa before the crash.

Corser, 18, of Thirsk, is today starting a 16-month sentence after admitting dangerous driving.

Ridley admitted two charges of causing death by dangerous driving and five of causing seriously injury by dangerous driving. He was banned from driving for 11 and a half years and Corser for three.

A family of four in the Ford Focus were all taken to hospital following the crash.

Both defendants were jailed at Teesside Crown Court.

The police spokesman said: "The investigation team reviewed hours of CCTV and dash-cam footage and carried out a police reconstruction of the journey in the Vauxhall Corsa to pull together a picture of the movements that night.

"A group had gathered in Millgate Carpark in the centre of Thirsk with three cars amongst them - Mr Ridley’s VW Bora, Mr Corser’s Vauxhall Corsa and a Ford Fiesta.

"CCTV and dash-cam footage obtained show the three cars left the carpark about 9.18pm in convoy, with the Corsa leading the way throughout the journey, followed in close proximity by the Bora and the Fiesta at the back.

"The footage also showed an ever-increasing gap with the Fiesta, which had an RAC black box to monitor the speed limit and driving standard for insurance purposes, and was some distance out of sight by the time the collision occurred.

"Data obtained from the Fiesta indicated that it had kept to the speed limit.

"Following a vehicle examination, Mr Ridley’s car was also found to be in a dangerous condition. The judge said Ridley knew “full well” it was in a dangerous state."