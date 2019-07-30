A DRINK driver who used his phone on the A1(M) as police overtook him has been banned from the roads.

Stephen Lee Fletcher, 29, was twice the alcohol limit when he drove back towards his Sunderland home after a 21st birthday party in York, York Magistrates Court heard.

Jane Chadwick, prosecuting, said police officers noticed Fletcher drifting to his right as they started to overtake him near Boroughbridge.

“They saw the driver was leaning against the driver’s window holding a phone to his ear,” she said.

Officers ordered Fletcher to pull over near the A19/A1(M) Dishforth junction and gave him a breath test.

He gave a reading of 82 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath at 8am on July 7. The legal limit is 35.

Adele McBride, for Fletcher ,said he had been ringing his wife as she was heavily pregnant and had been too unwell to attend the party.

“Fortunately, the police stopped you before you got any further and you didn’t put any more people’s lives at risk,” district judge Adrian Lower told him.

Fletcher, of Wendover Way, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and using a mobile phone while driving.

He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £175 and ordered to pay a £31 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Ms McBride said Fletcher had been to a relative’s 21st birthday party and had been drinking until the small hours of July 7.

“He made the silly decision to make the trip back to Sunderland in the early morning,” she said. “He should have waited until the afternoon.”