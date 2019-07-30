COMPETITORS from across the region will set their stalls out as part of a young traders contest in York city centre on Yorkshire Day.

About 40 traders aged between 16 and 30 will take part in the regional finals of the Young Traders Market programme on Parliament Street.

It's organised by NMTF, the only national UK organisation representing market and street traders, events retailers and mobile caterers.

CEO of NMTF, Joe Harrison, said: “We have a great retail markets industry in the UK and many of the biggest names in the retail sector, such as Marks & Spencer, started up from a market stall. The NMTF ran the programme on a smaller scale last year, with youth markets in the north and regional finals in Leeds and Manchester."

Contests will be judged on a number of key skills including originality, trader knowledge, professionalism and selling skills.

Chris Price, head of city centre and markets at Make It York, said: “It’s fantastic to be the host city for this regional final.

"Inspiring young people is essential to the sustainability of markets at the centre of our community, as Shambles Market is in York.”

The York event is one of six Young Traders Market regional finals. The national final will be staged at the end of August in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Past success stories, including Rose Dyson from Yorkshire.

Rose began her business with £25, making ethical, cruelty-free lip balm in her mother’s kitchen.

After winning the Young Trader of the Year title, aged 15, Rose continued to run the business alongside her A-level studies. Now 19, she works full-time for her brand, Pura Cosmetics.