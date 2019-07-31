PATIENTS at a North-East hospital are seeing their waiting times for x-rays reduce following the recent introduction of cutting-edge technology.

Mr Ian Gray is the Clinical Services Manager of Imaging at BMI Woodlands Hospital, in Darlington, having previously worked as a team lead radiographer for James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough.

He took some time out of his busy day to speak to us about the hospital’s new imaging technology…

What does your current role involve?

I look after the day-to-day running of the imaging department.

What can you tell us about this new X-ray technology the hospital has introduced?

The new system is the Fujifilm FDR Visionary Suite – a digital x-ray system that captures high quality digital images at a reduced radiation dose, in a fraction of the time compared to our previous equipment.

This X-Ray system also enables us to perform more complex imaging for our spinal and orthopaedic consultant surgeons, enabling them to better plan and prepare for surgery.

Any other reasons it’s better than the old system?

Plenty. The Visionary Suite has streamlined and improved our workflow considerably. Many of the functions are automated and the machinery will position itself, which saves time and improves precision.

Imaging is done fast –the images are displayed within just a few seconds. The quality of those images is also massively improved over our previous system, which aids our doctors and surgeons to make faster and better diagnoses.

What does this mean for patients?

Because we’re getting the images much faster, it means that waiting times are being cut dramatically, which delights patients, and makes us more efficient as a hospital.

The system has vastly improved the patient journey. Often, patients see their consultant, have the x-rays done, and then review the images with the consultant, all in a single visit.

It also reduces the amount of radiation that each patient is exposed to, which is obviously much better for their health.

Having used the new system, have you formed an opinion on it?

It’s excellent. Seeing BMI invest in cutting-edge technology like this, in the best interests of our patients, is very heartening.

